Hello folks and good Wednesday morning to you. It’s a pretty cool and calm start to the day, and we can look forward to another afternoon where we’re not heating up to 100. We’ll top out in the upper 80s and low 90s under a partly cloudy sky.
The wind kicks up a bit more tomorrow and Friday, as most of us see day time highs in the low 90s. This weekend will continue that trend, but we will see a greater chance for thunderstorms by Sunday night and again early next week.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Warm but still pretty nice
Amarillo70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Dumas68°F Fair Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Hereford71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Dalhart71°F Fair Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Perryton69°F Fair Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Pampa72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Hello folks and good Wednesday morning to you. It’s a pretty cool and calm start to the day, and we can look forward to another afternoon where we’re not heating up to 100. We’ll top out in the upper 80s and low 90s under a partly cloudy sky.