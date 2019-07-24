Warm but still pretty nice

Breaking News
Hello folks and good Wednesday morning to you. It’s a pretty cool and calm start to the day, and we can look forward to another afternoon where we’re not heating up to 100. We’ll top out in the upper 80s and low 90s under a partly cloudy sky.

The wind kicks up a bit more tomorrow and Friday, as most of us see day time highs in the low 90s. This weekend will continue that trend, but we will see a greater chance for thunderstorms by Sunday night and again early next week.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

