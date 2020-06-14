Warm and breezy week ahead

Good Saturday evening, we've had a warm day with temps in the 90's and breezy at times, we'll have a chance for some storms this evening in NM. Sunday will be similar to Saturday temps with highs in the mid to low 90's and mostly sunny throughout the day but breezy throughout the day. Monday will be warm topping out in the low 90's here in the city with breezy southern winds. Tuesday we'll have a very small chance for precipitation in our NW region but models are showing we'll have a better chance for precipitation in the city on Wednesday currently but it will be a breezy week throughout the whole week as well. Wednesday will have temps in the mid to low 90's, Thursday will be slightly warmer in the upper 90's. Friday and Saturday will be mostly clear and sunny with temps in the mid to upper 90's. Have a great weekend!