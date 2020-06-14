Warm and breezy week ahead

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
62°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
62°F Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
62°F Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
64°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
65°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sunday will be similar to Saturday temps with highs in the mid to low 90’s and mostly sunny throughout the day but breezy throughout the day. Monday will be warm topping out in the low 90’s here in the city with breezy southern winds. Tuesday we’ll have a very small chance for precipitation in our NW region but models are showing we’ll have a better chance for precipitation in the city on Wednesday currently but it will be a breezy week throughout the whole week as well. Wednesday will have temps in the mid to low 90’s, Thursday will be slightly warmer in the upper 90’s. Friday and Saturday will be mostly clear and sunny with temps in the mid to upper 90’s. Have a great weekend!

