Sunday will be similar to Saturday temps with highs in the mid to low 90’s and mostly sunny throughout the day but breezy throughout the day. Monday will be warm topping out in the low 90’s here in the city with breezy southern winds. Tuesday we’ll have a very small chance for precipitation in our NW region but models are showing we’ll have a better chance for precipitation in the city on Wednesday currently but it will be a breezy week throughout the whole week as well. Wednesday will have temps in the mid to low 90’s, Thursday will be slightly warmer in the upper 90’s. Friday and Saturday will be mostly clear and sunny with temps in the mid to upper 90’s. Have a great weekend!
Warm and breezy week ahead
Amarillo70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 23 mph S
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 21 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 21 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 20 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 24 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 23 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 20 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent