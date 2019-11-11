Very cold winds on Veterans Day

Overcast

Amarillo

27°F Overcast Feels like 11°
Wind
30 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
15°F Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

29°F Overcast Feels like 13°
Wind
33 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
14°F Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

31°F Overcast Feels like 16°
Wind
31 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
16°F Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

27°F Overcast Feels like 10°
Wind
32 mph NNE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 15F. NE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.
15°F Clear skies. Low near 15F. NE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

24°F Overcast Feels like 5°
Wind
37 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
11°F Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

27°F Overcast Feels like 11°
Wind
31 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
14°F Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Monday morning folks. For this Veterans Day, the weather turns cold and windy with another chance at light freezing precipitation. Temperatures are dropping to the 20s behind the front with wind chill values in the teens and single digits, so you’ll want extra layers and cover your extremities. Also, bring in your pets, as it’ll be way too cold for them as well. During your commute, we’ll have a mix of drizzle and freezing drizzle hitting, which will be more of an issue on elevated surfaces, such as overpasses and bridges, so use extra caution and drive a bit slower if anything is falling on your drive. The wind will be howling at 30 to 40 mph with gusts near 50 at times this morning, and will only back off a bit in the afternoon. We will see some sunshine after 3 pm as the sky tries to clear out but day time highs only reach the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tuesday morning continues the cool-down, allowing for lows in the teens and single digits, though the wind dies down considerably. We’ll improve to the 40s and low 50s tomorrow afternoon with a bit of a breeze.

The rest of the week stays dry and mostly sunny with highs trading back and forth from the 50s to the 60s.

Stay warm and stay safe.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

