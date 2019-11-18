Unseasonably warm weather returns

Howdy folks and good Monday morning. Temperatures are on the way up over the next few days giving some nice weather to be outdoors. We’re starting out with lows in the 30s and 40s under a mostly clear sky, and sunshine will be abundant for the remainder of the day. It’s going to be an unseasonably warm afternoon as we heat up to the upper 60s and low 70s.



Tuesday continues the trend, but with more breezy conditions.



An upper-level low moves overhead for Wednesday bringing showers and even a few thunderstorms to the High Plains with temperatures in the 70s again.



We’ll cool off to the 40s and 50s on Thursday ahead of a mixture of rain and snow that comes that night and continues into Friday morning but sunshine returns for the weekend.



Make it a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin