Howdy folks and good Monday morning. Temperatures are on the way up over the next few days giving some nice weather to be outdoors. We’re starting out with lows in the 30s and 40s under a mostly clear sky, and sunshine will be abundant for the remainder of the day. It’s going to be an unseasonably warm afternoon as we heat up to the upper 60s and low 70s.
Tuesday continues the trend, but with more breezy conditions.
An upper-level low moves overhead for Wednesday bringing showers and even a few thunderstorms to the High Plains with temperatures in the 70s again.
We’ll cool off to the 40s and 50s on Thursday ahead of a mixture of rain and snow that comes that night and continues into Friday morning but sunshine returns for the weekend.
Make it a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Unseasonably warm weather returns
Amarillo46°F Clear Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 12 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas38°F Clear Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 12 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford33°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 7 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart35°F Clear Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 6 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton40°F Clear Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa41°F Clear Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 12 mph W
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
