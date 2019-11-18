Unseasonably warm weather returns

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

38°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

33°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

35°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

40°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

41°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Monday morning. Temperatures are on the way up over the next few days giving some nice weather to be outdoors. We’re starting out with lows in the 30s and 40s under a mostly clear sky, and sunshine will be abundant for the remainder of the day. It’s going to be an unseasonably warm afternoon as we heat up to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday continues the trend, but with more breezy conditions.

An upper-level low moves overhead for Wednesday bringing showers and even a few thunderstorms to the High Plains with temperatures in the 70s again.

We’ll cool off to the 40s and 50s on Thursday ahead of a mixture of rain and snow that comes that night and continues into Friday morning but sunshine returns for the weekend.

Make it a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss