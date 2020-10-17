Good Saturday evening, we’ve had a warm day with highs in the upper 80’s across the high plains with wildfire threats as well. Sunday morning will be chilly as a cold front moves through increasing our winds out of the North putting a bit of a wind chill in the air to start off your day and temps will be in the 50’s and 60’s throughout the day so grab that sweater. Monday morning we will have close to, if not, freezing temps across the high plains before warming up to some seasonal highs in the 60’s and 70’s. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny days with highs in the low to mid 90’s before breezy conditions return for Thursday ahead of the next cold front on Friday dropping us into the 60’s with partly cloudy conditions. Have a great week!
Unseasonably warm weather makes way for cooler conditions
Amarillo80°F Clear Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 12%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dumas74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 14%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F A clear sky. Low near 40F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Hereford84°F Clear Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 8%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dalhart74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Humidity
- 16%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Perryton74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Humidity
- 20%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Pampa76°F Clear Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Humidity
- 16%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Mostly clear. Low around 45F. SE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New