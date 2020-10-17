Unseasonably warm weather makes way for cooler conditions

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 40F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F A clear sky. Low near 40F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
8%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dalhart

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Perryton

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Pampa

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 45F. SE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Mostly clear. Low around 45F. SE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Good Saturday evening, we’ve had a warm day with highs in the upper 80’s across the high plains with wildfire threats as well. Sunday morning will be chilly as a cold front moves through increasing our winds out of the North putting a bit of a wind chill in the air to start off your day and temps will be in the 50’s and 60’s throughout the day so grab that sweater. Monday morning we will have close to, if not, freezing temps across the high plains before warming up to some seasonal highs in the 60’s and 70’s. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny days with highs in the low to mid 90’s before breezy conditions return for Thursday ahead of the next cold front on Friday dropping us into the 60’s with partly cloudy conditions. Have a great week!

