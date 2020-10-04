Good Sunday evening, we’ve had a pretty seasonal fall day with highs in the mid to upper 70’s across the area with calm/sunny conditions. Winds will start to pick up in our evening hours going into the first half of our Monday. Monday’s temps will be soaring into the upper 80’s and low 90’s across the area with breezy/sunny conditions. Tuesday we’ll have a weak front moving through not effecting our temps too much, still remaining in the upper 80’s. Wednesday we may return to the lower 90’s as winds back off significantly. Thursday we’ll be hovering in the upper 80’s and the same goes for Friday as winds start to pick back up going into Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be slightly warmer, getting closer to the low 90’s. High pressure will continue to be dominate throughout the week. Have a great week and stay cool!
Unseasonably warm weather ahead
Amarillo76°F Clear Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Humidity
- 25%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford76°F Clear Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Mainly clear. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart77°F Clear Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton76°F Clear Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Humidity
- 20%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Mostly clear. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous