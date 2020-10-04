Unseasonably warm weather ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

76°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Mainly clear. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Mostly clear. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
52°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Sunday evening, we’ve had a pretty seasonal fall day with highs in the mid to upper 70’s across the area with calm/sunny conditions. Winds will start to pick up in our evening hours going into the first half of our Monday. Monday’s temps will be soaring into the upper 80’s and low 90’s across the area with breezy/sunny conditions. Tuesday we’ll have a weak front moving through not effecting our temps too much, still remaining in the upper 80’s. Wednesday we may return to the lower 90’s as winds back off significantly. Thursday we’ll be hovering in the upper 80’s and the same goes for Friday as winds start to pick back up going into Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be slightly warmer, getting closer to the low 90’s. High pressure will continue to be dominate throughout the week. Have a great week and stay cool!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss