Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. Conditions continue to be warmer than average this week, as we’ll see temperatures soaring to around 80 for this afternoon. That’s after a cool start where you’ll want a jacket at least. The sky clears out quite a bit and the breezes from yesterday are gone.
Sunny and unseasonably warm weather can be expected for the rest of the week with thankfully minor winds.
This weekend gets windy as highs start coming down a few degrees, thanks to the next upper-level low. That cooling trend continues into next week but precipitation is looking less likely.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Unseasonably warm November weather
Amarillo50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas45°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart42°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton49°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
