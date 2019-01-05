Unseasonably Warm January Weekend...

AMARILLO, TX - Good Saturday Morning.

Another nice day is on tap with a mostly sunny sky, light southwesterly winds, and temperatures warming into the 60’s and low 70’s by this afternoon. The only holdouts might be communities in our eastern counties with melting snow cover. Tomorrow and Monday look to follow suit with unseasonably mild weather, even though a mostly cloudy sky is expected. Breezy southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, will help to warm afternoon temperatures back into the 60’s and low 70’s for both days. By Tuesday, as a weak cold front passes through, a blend of 50’s and low 60’s will be seen. A continuance of 60’s looks plausible for Wednesday and Thursday, while the cooler 40’s and 50’s could return on Friday. Lastly, a passing sprinkle or stray rain shower might be seen by tomorrow evening, followed by another chance of rain on Thursday.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris