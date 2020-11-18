Unseasonably warm for a few more days

Clear

Amarillo

49°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear with gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
52°F Clear with gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

49°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

48°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

43°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
50°F Generally clear. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
53°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear with gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
54°F Clear with gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good morning everyone. The breezy winds from yesterday are still hitting us today but allowing for less cold. Under a mostly sunny sky, we’ll feel even stronger winds at 20 to 30 mph for the afternoon, with gusts up near 40. The warmer-than-average temperatures get even higher today, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Outdoor burning needs to be avoided for the remainder of the week.

Thursday keeps us warm with plenty of wind, while Friday’s breezes will be cooler and a bit weaker. Highs back off to the upper 60s then.

The next chance at rain comes on Saturday afternoon with showers moving in which may continue into Sunday morning as another cool-down is on the way.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

