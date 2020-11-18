Good morning everyone. The breezy winds from yesterday are still hitting us today but allowing for less cold. Under a mostly sunny sky, we’ll feel even stronger winds at 20 to 30 mph for the afternoon, with gusts up near 40. The warmer-than-average temperatures get even higher today, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Outdoor burning needs to be avoided for the remainder of the week.
Thursday keeps us warm with plenty of wind, while Friday’s breezes will be cooler and a bit weaker. Highs back off to the upper 60s then.
The next chance at rain comes on Saturday afternoon with showers moving in which may continue into Sunday morning as another cool-down is on the way.
Have a wonderful Wednesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Unseasonably warm for a few more days
Amarillo49°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 23 mph S
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 22 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas49°F Clear Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 18 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford48°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 14 mph SW
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart43°F Clear Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 20 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 21 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 22 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
