Turning much cooler with intense winds

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
22 mph NW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 49F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
49°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low 49F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
26 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
23 mph WNW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 46F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
46°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low 46F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
29 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
31 mph WNW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Dalhart

62°F Few Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
17 mph NNW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low around 45F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
45°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low around 45F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
29 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
24 mph WNW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 49F. NW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 49F. NW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
34 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
23 mph WNW
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 49F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 49F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
31 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Tuesday morning folks. It’s going to be a good day to stay indoors as pretty intense winds are hitting the High Plains. The latest cold front will cool us down today, but we’ll pay for it with the gusts, ranging from 40 to 50 mph for our southern counties, and 60 to 70 mph for our northern spots. Blowing dust is likely, and you’ll want to bring in or tie down any patio furniture. High-profile vehicles will need to use extra caution on the roads. The wind will come from the northwest throughout the day and our northern counties may have sprinkles mixed with dirt but beneficial rain is not expected. This afternoon, we’ll see highs from the 50s to the north all the way to the 70s and 80s south.

Thankfully, Wednesday is looking quite a bit calmer, with winds at 5 to 15 mph instead, and we’ll top out in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday and Friday get more breezy but not so intense as today, and a few thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon, though widespread rain is not likely.

Stay out of the wind if you can and avoid outdoor burning.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss