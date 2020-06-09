Good Tuesday morning folks. It’s going to be a good day to stay indoors as pretty intense winds are hitting the High Plains. The latest cold front will cool us down today, but we’ll pay for it with the gusts, ranging from 40 to 50 mph for our southern counties, and 60 to 70 mph for our northern spots. Blowing dust is likely, and you’ll want to bring in or tie down any patio furniture. High-profile vehicles will need to use extra caution on the roads. The wind will come from the northwest throughout the day and our northern counties may have sprinkles mixed with dirt but beneficial rain is not expected. This afternoon, we’ll see highs from the 50s to the north all the way to the 70s and 80s south.
Thankfully, Wednesday is looking quite a bit calmer, with winds at 5 to 15 mph instead, and we’ll top out in the 70s and 80s.
Thursday and Friday get more breezy but not so intense as today, and a few thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon, though widespread rain is not likely.
Stay out of the wind if you can and avoid outdoor burning.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Turning much cooler with intense winds
