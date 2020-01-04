Turning cooler with breezy winds

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
34°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

40°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

42°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Saturday evening. After a pretty pleasant day, we’ll cool off this evening to the 40s as the wind starts to crank up. The next cold front moves through the Panhandles by sunrise tomorrow and we’ll wake up to lows around freezing. This front looks to be too dry for any precipitation, so high-level clouds move overhead and temperatures will only reach the 50s and a few low 60s, but the wind stays breezy until the afternoon hours.
Monday is looking to be about the same, with a mostly sunny sky, winds from the north at 15 to 25 mph, and highs in the upper 40s but Tuesday we’ll heat up to the low 50s.
The middle of the week brings stronger winds from the southwest as the 60s come around under a mostly cloudy sky.
Have a wonderful night!
Meteorologist Chris Martin

