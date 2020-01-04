Turning cooler with breezy winds

Howdy folks and good Saturday evening. After a pretty pleasant day, we’ll cool off this evening to the 40s as the wind starts to crank up. The next cold front moves through the Panhandles by sunrise tomorrow and we’ll wake up to lows around freezing. This front looks to be too dry for any precipitation, so high-level clouds move overhead and temperatures will only reach the 50s and a few low 60s, but the wind stays breezy until the afternoon hours.

Monday is looking to be about the same, with a mostly sunny sky, winds from the north at 15 to 25 mph, and highs in the upper 40s but Tuesday we’ll heat up to the low 50s.

The middle of the week brings stronger winds from the southwest as the 60s come around under a mostly cloudy sky.

Have a wonderful night!

Meteorologist Chris Martin