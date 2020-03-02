Turning cooler to start the week

Hello folks and good Monday morning. On this Texas Independence Day, we are looking at cooler temperatures than what we had this weekend. The latest cold front is moving through the Texas Panhandle and we’re starting out with lows in the 30s and 40s, so a jacket or sweater will come in handy. The wind gets breezy from time to time after sunrise but dies down this afternoon as we heat up to the 50s and 60s.



We cool down a few more degrees for Election Day as the next upper-level low approaches, but the best chance for rain will be over the South Plains and Rolling Plains areas, along with eastern New Mexico south of Interstate 40. Those showers start tomorrow afternoon and continue through midday Wednesday, as temperatures stay at or slightly below average.



From Thursday on into the weekend, warmer and more windy weather is on tap as the 60s and 70s come back again.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin