AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday Afternoon

The ‘heat is on’ as we travel through the last couple of days of July.  Today will be sunny and hot with southerly winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the 90’s.  Amarillo should top out around 98.  Tomorrow could see highs around 100, as well as Thursday, August 1.  Friday and Saturday look to continue with the triple-digit threat, followed by a return to the low to mid 90’s on Sunday and Monday.

Rainfall-wise, hot and dry is the name of the game through at least Friday.  A slightly better chance of northwest flow thunderstorms could return over the weekend and early next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

