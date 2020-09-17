United Cajun Navy helps rescue hurricane survivors stranded in floodwater

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (NewsNation Now) — The United Cajun Navy, in their own words, is “just people helping people.”

The group of volunteer boat owners is based in Louisiana, but responds to help with hurricane relief efforts around the country.

Brian Thrasher, spokesperson for the United Cajun Navy, spoke with NewsNation’s Joe Donlon live Wednesday night to explain their mission and how they help people in need after natural disasters.

“A lot of folks get frustrated after natural disasters; they kinda wait for first responders and FEMA to come in and help them right away,” Thrasher said, explaining they aim to fill the gap before the official help arrives.

Thrasher says they were staged in Lousiana after Hurricane Laura, but put their shallow fleet on alert for Hurricane Sally ahead of the storm making landfall on the Alabama coast.

The volunteers bring their own boats to areas stricken by storms, rescuing people stranded from floodwaters or just helping unload trucks full of supplies.

You can contact the United Cajun Navy for help on Zello, which is 2-way radio app for smartphones, or on their Facebook page. If you can’t access the internet and need their help, try to text a relative or friends with your coordinates to contact the United Cajun Navy.