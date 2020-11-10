Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of Tampa Bay as Eta starts moving north

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for parts of Florida’s west coast, including part of the Tampa Bay area, as Tropical Storm Eta starts moving north away from Cuba. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is also keeping an eye on a subtropical storm in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and a tropical wave over the Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Storm Eta

Tropical Storm Watches and Tropical Storm Warnings were issued in parts of Florida on Tuesday evening as Tropical Storm Eta started to move north after stalling out near Cuba.

As of 4 p.m. ET, Eta is about 80 miles north of the western tip of Cuba. Maximum sustained winds are 60 mph.

Eta spent most of the day Tuesday stationary off the coast of Cuba but the NHC said at 4 p.m. it was moving north at about 7 mph. The storm is expected to continue north or northeast through Wednesday night. It’s then forecast to turn toward the northeast Thursday.

The latest advisory from the NHC shows Eta moving parallel to Florida’s west coast Thursday and then moving near or over the Apalachee Bay on Thursday night and Friday.

“The latest forecast track for Eta has been shifted farther east, bringing the possibility of tropical storm conditions to parts of our Tampa Bay coastline starting as early as late Wednesday into Thursday,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver said. “Thankfully, Tropical Storm Eta will be weakening as it moves north. However, some locally heavy rain and strong winds are expected as Eta passes nearby with 40 to 50 MPH gusts possible.”

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Dry Tortugas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Englewood, Florida to Suwanee River, Florida

The Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth

A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm conditions are possible within about 48 hours.

Eta could dump an additional 1 to 5 inches of rain on portions of South Florida and western Cuba on Tuesday, with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 20 to 25 inches.

Tropical Storm Eta brought major flooding to South Florida after making landfall in the Florida Keys late Sunday night. With outer rainbands extending outward up to 310 miles from its center, Eta soaked much of South Florida Monday, including the Tampa Bay area, and caused flash flooding in cities like Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Subtropical Storm Theta

Subtropical Storm Theta formed over the northeastern Atlantic on Monday night.

Theta is the 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane, breaking the previous record of 28 named storms that was set in 2005.

The NHC said the system is about 860 miles southwest of the Azores with 70 mph maximum sustained winds. Theta is expected to stay over the eastern Atlantic over the next few days.

Tropical wave

A tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the eastern Caribbean Sea, according to the NHC. The wave is forecast to move west into more conducive environment conditions in the coming days.

A tropical depression is likely to form later this week or this weekend as the wave reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea. The NHC has given the wave a high 70 percent chance of formation through the next five days.