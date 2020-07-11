Tracking stormy weekend weather

Clear

Amarillo

102°F Clear Feels like 102°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

100°F Clear Feels like 100°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

108°F Clear Feels like 108°
Wind
mph
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

98°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

98°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 98°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

100°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 100°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
71°F Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Saturday evening, we may be tracking some storms this evening with a marginal risk for severe weather toward our eastern counties. We’ve hit a new record high today. Sunday we’ll have another humid start but a cooler day with highs in the 90’s as another round of scattered storms develop in NM marching their way into the panhandle late and then into Amarillo in our evening hours. Monday we’ll track more isolated storms to our north and a chance for rain in Amarillo with possibly severe weather for Sunday/Monday. Highs return to the low 100’s. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be tracking some more scattered/isolated storms around the area with a decent chance for rain all three days here in the city. Friday/Saturday also have a very slight chance for right now with highs returning to the 90’s by the later half of the week. Have a great weekend!

