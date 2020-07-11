Good Saturday evening, we may be tracking some storms this evening with a marginal risk for severe weather toward our eastern counties. We’ve hit a new record high today. Sunday we’ll have another humid start but a cooler day with highs in the 90’s as another round of scattered storms develop in NM marching their way into the panhandle late and then into Amarillo in our evening hours. Monday we’ll track more isolated storms to our north and a chance for rain in Amarillo with possibly severe weather for Sunday/Monday. Highs return to the low 100’s. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be tracking some more scattered/isolated storms around the area with a decent chance for rain all three days here in the city. Friday/Saturday also have a very slight chance for right now with highs returning to the 90’s by the later half of the week. Have a great weekend!
Tracking stormy weekend weather
