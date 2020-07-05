Tracking stormy Sunday weather

Broken Clouds

Amarillo

86°F Broken Clouds Feels like 86°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

84°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 84°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

88°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 88°
Wind
mph
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Few Clouds

Dalhart

81°F Few Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Perryton

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
64°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Pampa

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Good Sunday Afternoon, we are tracking storms moving in from our west and north moving South/Southeast that may be pulsing to severe towards our evening hours. Highs reaching the upper 80’s and low 90’s For Sunday as well.

A cloudy/humid Monday to start the workweek with increasing clouds from time to time throughout the day accompanied by calm winds.

We will be struggling to reach the 90’s in many regions and we may be tracking some isolated storms to our west and east towards our later afternoon/evening hours.

We have an outside chance of an isolated storm in the city as well later into our afternoon.

Tuesday we’ll be tracking a few storms off to our west where they will struggle to cross the state line with temperatures in the low to mid 90’s across the area along with calm southeast winds.

Wednesday we will have a chance for storms to our north with highs reaching the upper 90’s here in the city and breezy.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday we may be topping the triple digits with partly cloudy conditions throughout.

