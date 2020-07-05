Tracking stormy Sunday weather

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Good Sunday Afternoon, we are tracking storms moving in from our west and north moving South/Southeast that may be pulsing to severe towards our evening hours. Highs reaching the upper 80’s and low 90’s For Sunday as well.

A cloudy/humid Monday to start the workweek with increasing clouds from time to time throughout the day accompanied by calm winds.

We will be struggling to reach the 90’s in many regions and we may be tracking some isolated storms to our west and east towards our later afternoon/evening hours.

We have an outside chance of an isolated storm in the city as well later into our afternoon.

Tuesday we’ll be tracking a few storms off to our west where they will struggle to cross the state line with temperatures in the low to mid 90’s across the area along with calm southeast winds.

Wednesday we will have a chance for storms to our north with highs reaching the upper 90’s here in the city and breezy.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday we may be topping the triple digits with partly cloudy conditions throughout.

