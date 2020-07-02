Tracking storms across the area this evening

Good Thursday morning, we’ll be tracking some storms across the area this evening extending from our SW counties to our NE counties and we may see a thunderstorm or passing shower here in Amarillo depending on where these storms initiate. Highs today will be in the 90’s and low 100’s with moderate winds. Friday we’ll also have a chance for some scattered storms across the area with highs in the low 90’s here in the city, as well as calm/moderate winds throughout the day. Saturday we may be tracking some isolated storms across the area with a chance for rain here in the city, accompanied by moderate southeast winds and highs in the low 90’s in Amarillo. Sunday we’ll receive another chance for rain across the area, scattered storms late with highs in the low 90’s in the city and we carry those chances into Sunday as well with scattered storms possible. Monday will be more of the same with a slight chance for storms late in the day and highs in the 90’s. Tuesday there is still a slight chance for storms but on the lower end of the spectrum. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 90’s once more and breezy. Have a great week!