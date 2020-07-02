Good Thursday morning, we’ll be tracking some storms across the area this evening extending from our SW counties to our NE counties and we may see a thunderstorm or passing shower here in Amarillo depending on where these storms initiate. Highs today will be in the 90’s and low 100’s with moderate winds. Friday we’ll also have a chance for some scattered storms across the area with highs in the low 90’s here in the city, as well as calm/moderate winds throughout the day. Saturday we may be tracking some isolated storms across the area with a chance for rain here in the city, accompanied by moderate southeast winds and highs in the low 90’s in Amarillo. Sunday we’ll receive another chance for rain across the area, scattered storms late with highs in the low 90’s in the city and we carry those chances into Sunday as well with scattered storms possible. Monday will be more of the same with a slight chance for storms late in the day and highs in the 90’s. Tuesday there is still a slight chance for storms but on the lower end of the spectrum. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 90’s once more and breezy. Have a great week!
Tracking storms across the area this evening
Amarillo74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas77°F Clear Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford77°F Clear Feels like 79°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 3 mph
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 66F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 21 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton78°F Clear Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa80°F Clear Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous