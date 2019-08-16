Thunderstorms vs Triple-digit heat…

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Friday afternoon,

Blistering hot August weather is on the way for today through Monday.  Southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, will help temperatures soar into the upper 90’s to around 100 this afternoon.  Tomorrow, Sunday, and Monday could see a range of highs from 97 to 105, while the low to mid 90’s look to return from Tuesday through Thursday.  Needless to say, take it easy in the heat.  Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and try to find some shade.  Also, don’t forget the sunscreen.

On the rain side of the equation, we could see a few thunderstorms later today.  Very isolated convection will be possible over the weekend, followed by better chances of storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.  And, as always, if a thunderstorm is near your location, seek shelter until it passes by.  Lightning is always a concern.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

