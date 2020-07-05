Good Sunday morning folks. We’re waking up to lows in the 60s and 70s with high humidity ahead of the next set of storms that develops after 2 pm across the Texas Panhandle. We’ll look for strong downburst winds and some hail threats while the tornado threat stays extremely low. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.
A few more storms will be possible Monday afternoon but on a more isolated basis as we see more highs in the 90s. Thunderstorm chances drop off as the week continues as summertime heat intensifies with readings in the upper 90s and 100s.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Thunderstorms to finish out the holiday
Amarillo64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Dumas64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Hereford66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Dalhart63°F Clear Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 13 mph E
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Perryton68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Pampa67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
