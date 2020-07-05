Thunderstorms to finish out the holiday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
65°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dumas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
62°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Hereford

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dalhart

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Perryton

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Good Sunday morning folks. We’re waking up to lows in the 60s and 70s with high humidity ahead of the next set of storms that develops after 2 pm across the Texas Panhandle. We’ll look for strong downburst winds and some hail threats while the tornado threat stays extremely low. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A few more storms will be possible Monday afternoon but on a more isolated basis as we see more highs in the 90s. Thunderstorm chances drop off as the week continues as summertime heat intensifies with readings in the upper 90s and 100s.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss