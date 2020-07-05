Thunderstorms to finish out the holiday

Greetings,

Widely scattered thunderstorms will be in the offing for today, Independence Day, and Sunday. Timing of the storms looks to be anywhere from mid-afternoon through the evening hours for each day. Now in saying this, not every location will see rain, but at least the opportunity for precipitation will be around throughout the weekend. Widespread severe weather is not expected on any one of these days, however, storms may pulse strong from time to time, causing sudden downburst winds, brief heavy rain, and pockets of small hail. Lightning, of course, is always a concern.