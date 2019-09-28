Thunderstorm chances increasing the rest of the month

Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

83°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 84°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Windy with scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

77°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

83°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 84°
Wind
25 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

82°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

85°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 86°
Wind
23 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Saturday evening folks. The frontal boundary that was here in the area yesterday is moving back to the north, and will help to pop up thunderstorms for the evening hours. Some of those cells will be capable of strong downburst winds and hail. The tornado threat is very low but not completely ruled out, so stay alert for warnings, which you can find here on myhighplains.com and the KAMR Weather App. A few showers stick around tonight but most of the rain will clear out by sunrise tomorrow.

We’ll warm up from the 60s in the morning to the mid 80s in the afternoon with winds from the south at 15 to 25 mph and showers and storms are likely again after 3 pm, with a minor severe weather threat. The chance for rain and coverage of showers will get higher Monday through Thursday as we go from the 80s down to the 60s and 70s for highs in a wetter and cooler pattern.

Have a great evening!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

