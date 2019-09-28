Thunderstorm chances increasing the rest of the month

Good Saturday evening folks. The frontal boundary that was here in the area yesterday is moving back to the north, and will help to pop up thunderstorms for the evening hours. Some of those cells will be capable of strong downburst winds and hail. The tornado threat is very low but not completely ruled out, so stay alert for warnings, which you can find here on myhighplains.com and the KAMR Weather App. A few showers stick around tonight but most of the rain will clear out by sunrise tomorrow.



We’ll warm up from the 60s in the morning to the mid 80s in the afternoon with winds from the south at 15 to 25 mph and showers and storms are likely again after 3 pm, with a minor severe weather threat. The chance for rain and coverage of showers will get higher Monday through Thursday as we go from the 80s down to the 60s and 70s for highs in a wetter and cooler pattern.



Have a great evening!



Meteorologist Chris Martin