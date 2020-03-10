The warmest day of the week

Clear

Amarillo

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

46°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

38°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

41°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

46°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Tuesday morning folks. The warming trend continues with today as we heat up from lows in the above-average 40s to warm highs in the 70s and even a few 80s. Under a partly cloudy sky, the wind gets stronger in the afternoon.

Temperatures come down a few degrees for tomorrow and Thursday but the next big cool-down arrives Friday, with blustery winds and rain showers along with snow mixing in for our northern counties, as we see highs in the 30s and 40s.

The weather improves quite a bit for the weekend, though a few of our eastern locations could get a few thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

