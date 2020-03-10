Good Tuesday morning folks. The warming trend continues with today as we heat up from lows in the above-average 40s to warm highs in the 70s and even a few 80s. Under a partly cloudy sky, the wind gets stronger in the afternoon.
Temperatures come down a few degrees for tomorrow and Thursday but the next big cool-down arrives Friday, with blustery winds and rain showers along with snow mixing in for our northern counties, as we see highs in the 30s and 40s.
The weather improves quite a bit for the weekend, though a few of our eastern locations could get a few thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.
Have a wonderful Tuesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
The warmest day of the week
Amarillo45°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas46°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford42°F Clear Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart38°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton41°F Clear Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa46°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
