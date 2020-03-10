The warmest day of the week

Good Tuesday morning folks. The warming trend continues with today as we heat up from lows in the above-average 40s to warm highs in the 70s and even a few 80s. Under a partly cloudy sky, the wind gets stronger in the afternoon.



Temperatures come down a few degrees for tomorrow and Thursday but the next big cool-down arrives Friday, with blustery winds and rain showers along with snow mixing in for our northern counties, as we see highs in the 30s and 40s.



The weather improves quite a bit for the weekend, though a few of our eastern locations could get a few thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.



Have a wonderful Tuesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin