The warmer side of October

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—A tropical depression in the Caribbean Sea strengthened into Tropical Storm Delta on Monday morning, and there's a chance it could become a hurricane on Tuesday before it moves into the Gulf of Mexico later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 8 a.m. ET Monday, Delta had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, and was about 130 miles south of Negril, Jamaica, moving west-northwest at 9 mph, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 45 miles from the storm's center.