Howdy folks and good Monday morning. Breezy pleasant weather from this weekend gets replaced by breezy warm weather today as an upper-level high pressure system strengthens over us. Look for temperatures to rise from the 40s and 50s early to near 90 this afternoon with winds from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph.
The wind turns in from the north Tuesday, allowing us to cool down a few degrees, and we won’t have to deal with such breezy conditions.
We’ll heat back up to around 90 for the rest of the week, and a more blustery weekend is ahead of us.
Make it a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
The warmer side of October
Amarillo52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
