The sunny weekend continues

Good Saturday evening folks. After all the rain we had this week, it’s nice to see a calm weekend. A weak front has moved through the Panhandles, allowing for a decent evening. It will help us to cool off to the 40s tomorrow morning under a mostly clear sky. A nice but somewhat breezy Sunday afternoon can be expected as temperatures only reach the 60s and low 70s.



Monday morning, we’ll cool down to the low 40s so plan on wearing an extra layer, but the afternoon will be beautiful. Tuesday, the wind cranks up from the southwest as an upper-level disturbance moves overhead. The moisture supply comes up enough for a few isolated thunderstorms to develop after 6 pm as we warm to the 70s.



Wednesday’s winds get strong as well while we top out in the 80s but a dry front brings us down to the 50s on Thursday.



Enjoy the rest of your weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin