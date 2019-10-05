The sunny weekend continues

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
14 mph ENE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

76°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Saturday evening folks. After all the rain we had this week, it’s nice to see a calm weekend. A weak front has moved through the Panhandles, allowing for a decent evening. It will help us to cool off to the 40s tomorrow morning under a mostly clear sky. A nice but somewhat breezy Sunday afternoon can be expected as temperatures only reach the 60s and low 70s.

Monday morning, we’ll cool down to the low 40s so plan on wearing an extra layer, but the afternoon will be beautiful. Tuesday, the wind cranks up from the southwest as an upper-level disturbance moves overhead. The moisture supply comes up enough for a few isolated thunderstorms to develop after 6 pm as we warm to the 70s.

Wednesday’s winds get strong as well while we top out in the 80s but a dry front brings us down to the 50s on Thursday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss