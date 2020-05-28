The nice weather continues, with few chances for rain

Broken Clouds

Amarillo

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

62°F Broken Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

51°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello friends and good Thursday morning. Another pretty great day is ahead of us, though we do have sprinkles trying to fall for our northern counties. Clouds will linger over the High Plains but we’ll see sunshine too. With winds from the north and northeast at 5 to 15 mph, temperatures rise to the upper 70s and low to mid 80s again. A stray shower coming in off the Rockies is not completely out of the question this afternoon, but rain chances are very low.

Friday and this weekend, highs come up a few degrees and the wind turns in from the south, getting a bit more breezy. The potential for rain continues to be slim for the weekend.

We’ll see more 90s by the beginning of next week.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

