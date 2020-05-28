The nice weather continues, with few chances for rain

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Good Saturday evening everyone, we've had a breezy/warm day with highs in the upper 80's and low 90's. We do have a chance for severe weather for our eastern counties through our evening hours with high winds, large hail and heavy rainfall. Tornado risk is low. For Sunday we will be a bit cooler in the mid to upper 50's but breezy throughout the day, we'll have another chance for severe weather later in our evening hours creating a squall line over Amarillo and stretching far north and south with high winds and hail being the primary threat. Monday we have a cold front moving through, dropping our temperatures down to the upper 60's and low 70's with a chance of scattered thunderstorms and showers throughout our early afternoon hours. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70's with possibly a chance for storms south. Thursday and Friday a chance for storms is greater with highs in the upper 70's again. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80's. Happy Memorial Day Weekend!

Tomorrow may see a better chance of scattered thunderstorms, as a weak cold front drifts in from the north. Any storms the develop could be severe with hail, high winds, and heavy rain. Temperatures look to range from the upper 70's north to the low 90's south. Amarillo should see a breezy high in the 80s.