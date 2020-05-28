Hello friends and good Thursday morning. Another pretty great day is ahead of us, though we do have sprinkles trying to fall for our northern counties. Clouds will linger over the High Plains but we’ll see sunshine too. With winds from the north and northeast at 5 to 15 mph, temperatures rise to the upper 70s and low to mid 80s again. A stray shower coming in off the Rockies is not completely out of the question this afternoon, but rain chances are very low.
Friday and this weekend, highs come up a few degrees and the wind turns in from the south, getting a bit more breezy. The potential for rain continues to be slim for the weekend.
We’ll see more 90s by the beginning of next week.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
The nice weather continues, with few chances for rain
Amarillo59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart62°F Broken Clouds Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton51°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hello friends and good Thursday morning. Another pretty great day is ahead of us, though we do have sprinkles trying to fall for our northern counties. Clouds will linger over the High Plains but we’ll see sunshine too. With winds from the north and northeast at 5 to 15 mph, temperatures rise to the upper 70s and low to mid 80s again. A stray shower coming in off the Rockies is not completely out of the question this afternoon, but rain chances are very low.