The next warming trend starts today

Overcast

Amarillo

40°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
38°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

40°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Fog early, then mostly cloudy late. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Fog early, then mostly cloudy late. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

43°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

38°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

40°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Sunday morning folks. We’re starting out with fog across much of the High Plains but it’ll leave us around mid-morning.

High-level clouds continue to move overhead as highs increase to the 60s and 70s with southwest winds, making for a pretty nice day to be outside.

Monday, the dryline looks like it stays in Oklahoma so we’ll look for dry and breezy weather as temperatures continue on a warming trend.

By the middle of the week, temperatures in the 80s will be more common as the strong winds keep coming.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

