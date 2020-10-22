The last warm day for awhile

Clear

Amarillo

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with a few clouds. Low 33F. SSE winds shifting to N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
33°F Windy with a few clouds. Low 33F. SSE winds shifting to N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
22 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
29°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with a few clouds. Low 34F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
34°F Windy with a few clouds. Low 34F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
24 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low near 30F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
30°F Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low near 30F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
24 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
24 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
34°F Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
24 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good morning folks. The wind is strong to start the day, and it won’t die down at least until tomorrow night. We’ll go from lows in the 50s and 60s to afternoon temperatures in the 80s and low 90s with winds blasting at 20 to 30 mph after midday. The wildfire danger will be high for our western counties, so please avoid any outdoor burning. The dryline is with us and there is a chance for a few thunderstorms to develop over the southeastern Texas Panhandle and the Rolling Plains after 5 pm. Lightning is a concern but there will be the possibility of strong downburst winds and hail.

Then tomorrow morning, the wind turns in from the north, staying strong, and cools us down to lows in the 30s for most of the area, but the 20s for our northern counties. Friday, we’ll heat up to highs in the 40s and 50s as the wind finally backs off.

Saturday morning, most of us will freeze ahead of average highs and breezy winds.

Sunday looks to keep the wind around as temperatures drop to the 40s but then Monday brings a hard freeze and a chance for a wintry mix during the day. We’ll only heat up to the upper 20s.
Tuesday there is a slightly better chance at snow but we’ll heat back to near freezing.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

