The last warm day before our next cooldown

Clear

Amarillo

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

44°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

49°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
15 mph WSW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

45°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Howdy friends and good Wednesday morning. Our unseasonably warm spell continues today before the next cold front arrives tonight. Under a sunny sky, we’ll warm up to the 70s by noon and see high temperatures once more in the 80s, though a few spots to the southeast will see the 90s, while our northern counties reach only the 70s.

Clouds and cooler weather take over tomorrow as we warm up to the 50s and 60s, and Friday’s look to be about the same, but with a better chance at afternoon showers, with some thunder too.

We get a bump in temperatures Saturday, back to the 70s, with breezy winds and a few storms possible but Easter Sunday brings temperatures back down to the 50s. Next Monday will be even colder, and flurries are not out of the question at that point.

Have a lovely Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

