The last warm day before our next cooldown

Howdy friends and good Wednesday morning. Our unseasonably warm spell continues today before the next cold front arrives tonight. Under a sunny sky, we’ll warm up to the 70s by noon and see high temperatures once more in the 80s, though a few spots to the southeast will see the 90s, while our northern counties reach only the 70s.



Clouds and cooler weather take over tomorrow as we warm up to the 50s and 60s, and Friday’s look to be about the same, but with a better chance at afternoon showers, with some thunder too.



We get a bump in temperatures Saturday, back to the 70s, with breezy winds and a few storms possible but Easter Sunday brings temperatures back down to the 50s. Next Monday will be even colder, and flurries are not out of the question at that point.



Have a lovely Thursday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin