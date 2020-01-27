The last nice day before rain and snow this week

Howdy folks and good morning. The last nice day of this stretch is on tap as we heat up from the low 30s to unseasonably warm highs in the upper 50s and 60s this afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase after midday ahead of the next system that brings precipitation tonight.



Rain showers will develop from the west after 9 pm, moving across the High Plains into tomorrow morning before we see a switch-over to snow that continues through noon. This system looks more potent than the last, bringing more snow to the area, especially our northeastern counties. Around and north of I-40, we could see less than an inch, while our northern spots could see 1 to 3 inches. The eastern Oklahoma Panhandle and northeastern Texas Panhandle may get between 4 and 7 inches of snow. Also, the wind will be strong tomorrow morning, so low visibility is going to be a concern. Drive to the conditions and slow down if you have to drive through winter weather Tuesday morning. In the afternoon, the snow moves out and we’ll heat up to highs in the 30s and 40s.



Wednesday, sunshine returns along with somewhat warmer temperatures but then a dry cold front cools us off again Thursday.



Have a wonderful day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin