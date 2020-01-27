Howdy folks and good morning. The last nice day of this stretch is on tap as we heat up from the low 30s to unseasonably warm highs in the upper 50s and 60s this afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase after midday ahead of the next system that brings precipitation tonight.
Rain showers will develop from the west after 9 pm, moving across the High Plains into tomorrow morning before we see a switch-over to snow that continues through noon. This system looks more potent than the last, bringing more snow to the area, especially our northeastern counties. Around and north of I-40, we could see less than an inch, while our northern spots could see 1 to 3 inches. The eastern Oklahoma Panhandle and northeastern Texas Panhandle may get between 4 and 7 inches of snow. Also, the wind will be strong tomorrow morning, so low visibility is going to be a concern. Drive to the conditions and slow down if you have to drive through winter weather Tuesday morning. In the afternoon, the snow moves out and we’ll heat up to highs in the 30s and 40s.
Wednesday, sunshine returns along with somewhat warmer temperatures but then a dry cold front cools us off again Thursday.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
The last nice day before rain and snow this week
Amarillo37°F Clear Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 20 mph N
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas32°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 23 mph NNE
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford38°F Clear Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 24 mph NNW
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart28°F Clear Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 24 mph N
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton38°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph NE
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa44°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 22 mph ENE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
