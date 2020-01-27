The last nice day before rain and snow this week

Clear

Amarillo

37°F Clear Feels like 29°
13 mph S
76%
Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with periods of rain and snow after midnight. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
20 mph N
60%
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
0 mph
93%
Tonight

Rain showers early then becoming windy with precipitation changing to a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.
23 mph NNE
100%
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

38°F Clear Feels like 35°
5 mph WSW
76%
Tonight

Gusty winds developing. Mostly cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
24 mph NNW
70%
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

28°F Clear Feels like 21°
7 mph NNW
78%
Tonight

Gusty winds with a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
24 mph N
80%
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

38°F Clear Feels like 32°
7 mph E
80%
Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
19 mph NE
100%
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

44°F Clear Feels like 39°
9 mph SE
77%
Tonight

Evening light rain...then becoming windy with a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
22 mph ENE
90%
Waxing Crescent

Howdy folks and good morning. The last nice day of this stretch is on tap as we heat up from the low 30s to unseasonably warm highs in the upper 50s and 60s this afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase after midday ahead of the next system that brings precipitation tonight.

Rain showers will develop from the west after 9 pm, moving across the High Plains into tomorrow morning before we see a switch-over to snow that continues through noon. This system looks more potent than the last, bringing more snow to the area, especially our northeastern counties. Around and north of I-40, we could see less than an inch, while our northern spots could see 1 to 3 inches. The eastern Oklahoma Panhandle and northeastern Texas Panhandle may get between 4 and 7 inches of snow. Also, the wind will be strong tomorrow morning, so low visibility is going to be a concern. Drive to the conditions and slow down if you have to drive through winter weather Tuesday morning. In the afternoon, the snow moves out and we’ll heat up to highs in the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday, sunshine returns along with somewhat warmer temperatures but then a dry cold front cools us off again Thursday.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

