The last nice day before cold rain arrives

Good Thursday morning. It’s the last day of this latest run of unseasonably warm weather, so enjoy it. We’re starting off cool but not unpleasant and temperatures will return to the 70s and even a few 80s under a partly cloudy sky. The wind, once more, won’t hinder any outdoor plans today.



Tomorrow morning, we’ll wake up to chilly conditions with rain showers moving in, and it’ll be quite blustery. There looks to be enough cold air for our northern counties for snow or sleet to fall, though travel impacts should be pretty minor. Temperatures will stay in the 30s and 40s all of Friday while we get some very beneficial moisture.



Saturday morning, the precipitation heads out of the Panhandles and we improve to the 60s that afternoon. Look for another chance for rain as early as Sunday with a few March thunderstorms.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin