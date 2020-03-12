The last nice day before cold rain arrives

Clear

Amarillo

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming windy with showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
42°F Becoming windy with showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
20 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
15 mph WSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
37°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
17 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
38°F Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
19 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
40°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
19 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Thursday morning. It’s the last day of this latest run of unseasonably warm weather, so enjoy it. We’re starting off cool but not unpleasant and temperatures will return to the 70s and even a few 80s under a partly cloudy sky. The wind, once more, won’t hinder any outdoor plans today.

Tomorrow morning, we’ll wake up to chilly conditions with rain showers moving in, and it’ll be quite blustery. There looks to be enough cold air for our northern counties for snow or sleet to fall, though travel impacts should be pretty minor. Temperatures will stay in the 30s and 40s all of Friday while we get some very beneficial moisture.

Saturday morning, the precipitation heads out of the Panhandles and we improve to the 60s that afternoon. Look for another chance for rain as early as Sunday with a few March thunderstorms.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

