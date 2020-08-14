The intense heat dies down, as the rain potential increases

Clear

Amarillo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Dumas

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Some passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello folks and good Friday morning. It’s a pretty pleasant beginning to the day, and we have fog over our northern counties, as the moisture level is higher once more. This will clear out after 9 am, while we warm up to highs in the 90s and 100s later today. The southern end of the Texas Panhandle will be the hottest with temperatures from 100 to 108, so please use extra caution, regarding the heat. Thankfully, we’ll get a chance to cool off from thunderstorms that move in from the west in the afternoon and evening hours. Strong downburst winds and hail will be the main threats.

The chance for rain continues into the weekend as temperatures start to come down, thanks to an upper-level high pressure system moving away from us. Storms come our way on a daily basis going into next week.

Also, the summertime heat calms down, as we see highs in the 80s and 90s from Monday on for several days.

Have a wonderful weekend and stay cool.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

