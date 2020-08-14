The intense heat dies down, as the rain potential increases

Hello folks and good Friday morning. It’s a pretty pleasant beginning to the day, and we have fog over our northern counties, as the moisture level is higher once more. This will clear out after 9 am, while we warm up to highs in the 90s and 100s later today. The southern end of the Texas Panhandle will be the hottest with temperatures from 100 to 108, so please use extra caution, regarding the heat. Thankfully, we’ll get a chance to cool off from thunderstorms that move in from the west in the afternoon and evening hours. Strong downburst winds and hail will be the main threats.



The chance for rain continues into the weekend as temperatures start to come down, thanks to an upper-level high pressure system moving away from us. Storms come our way on a daily basis going into next week.



Also, the summertime heat calms down, as we see highs in the 80s and 90s from Monday on for several days.



Have a wonderful weekend and stay cool.



Meteorologist Chris Martin