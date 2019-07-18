The heat wave continues

Howdy folks and good Thursday morning! Yet another very hot day is on tap, with a few locations getting close to or hitting record highs in the afternoon. Of course, this morning is way warmer than we ought to be, with lows in the 70s. Most locations across the High Plains will heat up above 100 with breezy winds at 15 to 25 mph, and higher gusts. Outside of a stray storm or two, rain chances are very low. Take precautions if you have to work outdoors and if you have any outdoor plans. Make sure to drink plenty of water and take a break if you feel light-headed or dizzy. Don’t let your pets stay out in this heat for too long.



We’ll see temperatures reach 100s again for tomorrow and Saturday with a breezy wind and ample sunshine. Thankfully, by Sunday, we’ll start to cool off, with evening showers and thunderstorms and lower day time highs. The front that brings down the heat will continue into Monday, with highs in the 80s and a few more storms.



Please be careful if you have to be out in the heat.



Meteorologist Chris Martin