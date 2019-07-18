The heat wave continues

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
73°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

77°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

78°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
75°F Mostly Clear
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
75°F Mostly Clear
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Thursday morning! Yet another very hot day is on tap, with a few locations getting close to or hitting record highs in the afternoon. Of course, this morning is way warmer than we ought to be, with lows in the 70s. Most locations across the High Plains will heat up above 100 with breezy winds at 15 to 25 mph, and higher gusts. Outside of a stray storm or two, rain chances are very low. Take precautions if you have to work outdoors and if you have any outdoor plans. Make sure to drink plenty of water and take a break if you feel light-headed or dizzy. Don’t let your pets stay out in this heat for too long.

We’ll see temperatures reach 100s again for tomorrow and Saturday with a breezy wind and ample sunshine. Thankfully, by Sunday, we’ll start to cool off, with evening showers and thunderstorms and lower day time highs. The front that brings down the heat will continue into Monday, with highs in the 80s and a few more storms.

Please be careful if you have to be out in the heat.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss