The heat is still on; relief over the weekend

Howdy folks and Happy Friday to you. The warm mornings and very hot afternoons continue as yet another day will bring temperatures rising to around 100. Accompanying the blistering heat will be brisk winds after the morning hours, but no good chance for rain. Use extra caution if you have to be out in this heat for long periods of time.



Tomorrow is looking about the same but Sunday won’t be nearly as hot thanks to the next frontal boundary. We’ll only top out in the 80s and 90s then, with Monday keeping us in the 80s. The cool-off will last for much of next week.



Thunderstorms could be seen late Saturday night and again on Sunday evening as well.



Try to stay cool and make sure to stay well hydrated.



Meteorologist Chris Martin