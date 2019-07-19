The heat is still on; relief over the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair / Windy

Amarillo

77°F Fair / Windy Feels like 79°
Wind
21 mph SSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
73°F Mostly Clear
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
73°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

77°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

79°F Fair Feels like 80°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear/Wind
75°F Mostly Clear/Wind
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

81°F Fair Feels like 81°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
74°F Mostly Clear
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Howdy folks and Happy Friday to you. The warm mornings and very hot afternoons continue as yet another day will bring temperatures rising to around 100. Accompanying the blistering heat will be brisk winds after the morning hours, but no good chance for rain. Use extra caution if you have to be out in this heat for long periods of time.

Tomorrow is looking about the same but Sunday won’t be nearly as hot thanks to the next frontal boundary. We’ll only top out in the 80s and 90s then, with Monday keeping us in the 80s. The cool-off will last for much of next week.

Thunderstorms could be seen late Saturday night and again on Sunday evening as well.

Try to stay cool and make sure to stay well hydrated.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss