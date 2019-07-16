The heat gets more intense

Good Tuesday morning folks. The sky is dotted with clouds and it’s mild but a little on the warm side. A few thundershowers have lingered on overnight, mainly over our northern counties, but these will be dying out the closer we get to sunrise. High temperatures continue to reach upward, with several spots close to 100 today, while others will easily hit triple-digits. Try to keep well hydrated, especially if you have to be out in or work in this kind of heat. Don’t let your pets stay outdoors in the heat for very long, and always check your backseat before you leave your car so that you don’t leave kids or pets in there. As far as rain chances go, we’ll see hit-or-miss storms develop out in New Mexico, but the rest of us will stay hot and dry.



Wednesday will be about as hot and a bit more breezy, before a round of thunderstorms moves in by tomorrow night. Unfortunately, the potential for rain drops again from Thursday on into the weekend, as hot and breezy conditions continue.



A few storms look to be possible by Sunday night, as a frontal boundary tries to cool us off a bit.



Have a great Tuesday and stay cool!



Meteorologist Chris Martin