The heat backs off considerably, and rain chances hang on

Clear

Amarillo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
17 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
64°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening. Overcast skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening. Overcast skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
22 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
65°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Wednesday morning friends. This is the coolest we’ve felt since last week as the latest cold front has moved through. We’ve dropped to the 60s and 70s outside with winds from the north, and this afternoon, most of us won’t see triple-digit heat. We’ll get to the mid 90s for highs here in town. Another round of storms is likely to move in from New Mexico after 4 pm today and hang out over the panhandles through tomorrow morning. Strong downburst winds continue to be the biggest threat, along with large hail, so be ready to head indoors if a storm gets near you.

Our rain chances tomorrow afternoon will be limited to the northwestern Texas Panhandle and the western Oklahoma Panhandle, while the rest of us stay dry. We can expect highs in the 90s, a few degrees hotter than today.

Dry weather takes over from Friday into the weekend as we heat up to around 100 but we won’t see the kind of heat we just got through dealing with.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

