The heat backs off considerably, and rain chances hang on

Good Wednesday morning friends. This is the coolest we’ve felt since last week as the latest cold front has moved through. We’ve dropped to the 60s and 70s outside with winds from the north, and this afternoon, most of us won’t see triple-digit heat. We’ll get to the mid 90s for highs here in town. Another round of storms is likely to move in from New Mexico after 4 pm today and hang out over the panhandles through tomorrow morning. Strong downburst winds continue to be the biggest threat, along with large hail, so be ready to head indoors if a storm gets near you.



Our rain chances tomorrow afternoon will be limited to the northwestern Texas Panhandle and the western Oklahoma Panhandle, while the rest of us stay dry. We can expect highs in the 90s, a few degrees hotter than today.



Dry weather takes over from Friday into the weekend as we heat up to around 100 but we won’t see the kind of heat we just got through dealing with.



Have a wonderful day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin