The end to a mild January weekend

Clear

Amarillo

37°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

29°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

27°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

29°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

30°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

32°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Sunday morning everyone! Our mild weekend is coming to an end with our highs for Sunday topping out in the high 50’s and low 60’s and Monday will be more of the same. Highs for Monday will top out in the high 50’s and low 60’s with calm winds for most of the day. A cold front moves in early on Tuesday bringing some wintry precipitation with it and highs in the mid to low 40’s. Wednesday will be slightly chilly as well, with highs in the 40’s and partly cloudy for most of the day. Thursday brings us another chance for wintry precipitation as well as a cold front dropping temperatures in the low 40’s. Friday and Saturday will be a bit more pleasant with highs in the 50’s and 60’s. Have a great weekend!

