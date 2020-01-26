Good Sunday morning everyone! Our mild weekend is coming to an end with our highs for Sunday topping out in the high 50’s and low 60’s and Monday will be more of the same. Highs for Monday will top out in the high 50’s and low 60’s with calm winds for most of the day. A cold front moves in early on Tuesday bringing some wintry precipitation with it and highs in the mid to low 40’s. Wednesday will be slightly chilly as well, with highs in the 40’s and partly cloudy for most of the day. Thursday brings us another chance for wintry precipitation as well as a cold front dropping temperatures in the low 40’s. Friday and Saturday will be a bit more pleasant with highs in the 50’s and 60’s. Have a great weekend!
The end to a mild January weekend
Amarillo37°F Clear Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 12 mph NW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas29°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford27°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 3 mph W
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart29°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton30°F Clear Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 6 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa32°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent