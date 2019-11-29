Thawing out with thundershowers

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

35°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
34°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

34°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
23 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

38°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
32°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

35°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 29F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
29°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 29F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

37°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Showers early then clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
34°F Windy. Showers early then clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

37°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 36F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
36°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 36F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello friends and happy Friday to you. For this day after Thanksgiving, we have already thawed out from near temperatures as some relatively warm moisture continues to move in from the south. We’re dealing with fog in the area thanks to that fact, and visibility will get down to a quarter of a mile at times, so be cautious on the roads. Another system rolls past the Panhandles this afternoon to allow for a few thunderstorms as we heat up to the 40s and 50s, with breezy winds, so a jacket will come in handy today.

Tomorrow, that system moves to the northeast of us, allowing for even stronger winds that crank up to the 25 to 40 mph range, while the sky clears out and sunshine returns. High temperatures will be about the same as today.

Sunday and Monday bring much calmer weather as we get to the 50s, 60s, and 70s, and most of next week will be mild.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss