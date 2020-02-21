Good Friday morning folks. We’re back on a warming trend today that continues through the weekend. This morning is quite frigid, however, so dress warmly for your commute. Temperatures rise from the teens and 20s to the 40s by noon, topping out in the low 50s for most of us. Our friends in eastern New Mexico will be a few degrees cooler thanks to lingering clouds, while the wind gets breezy from the southwest.
Saturday, more clouds move overhead but we’ll warm up to the 60s, making for a great start to the weekend before a few spotty rain showers move in late that night. Thunder is not out of the question but severe weather is not likely.
Winds get much stronger on Sunday as we see 50s and 60s for highs ahead of the next cold front.
We’ll cool down a bit Monday before much colder air arrives Tuesday.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Thawing out today and warmer weather this weekend
