Thawing out today and warmer weather this weekend

Clear

Amarillo

17°F Clear Feels like 5°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

19°F Clear Feels like 5°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

22°F Overcast Feels like 13°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

17°F Clear Feels like 5°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

16°F Clear Feels like 8°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

18°F Clear Feels like 8°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Friday morning folks. We’re back on a warming trend today that continues through the weekend. This morning is quite frigid, however, so dress warmly for your commute. Temperatures rise from the teens and 20s to the 40s by noon, topping out in the low 50s for most of us. Our friends in eastern New Mexico will be a few degrees cooler thanks to lingering clouds, while the wind gets breezy from the southwest.

Saturday, more clouds move overhead but we’ll warm up to the 60s, making for a great start to the weekend before a few spotty rain showers move in late that night. Thunder is not out of the question but severe weather is not likely.

Winds get much stronger on Sunday as we see 50s and 60s for highs ahead of the next cold front.

We’ll cool down a bit Monday before much colder air arrives Tuesday.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

