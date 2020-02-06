Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. Under a mostly clear sky, we’re waking up to bone-chillingly cold temperatures, with single-digit to below-zero wind chills, so dress in layers and cover your extremities before heading out. Watch out for slick spots on the roads, but many areas have seen the snow melt and the road dry out so use your best judgement. It’ll be a cool rest of the day with mild winds and ample sunshine, allowing us to heat up to the 40s and low 50s.
Friday will continue the trend of warming conditions with more of us seeing the 50s, and more melting of snow.
Saturday looks to be pretty pleasant and breezy but Sunday, temperatures come down a few degrees with cooler winds.
Next week starts off chilly but then a few rain showers come our way Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Thawing out Thursday
Amarillo15°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 5°
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas17°F Clear Feels like 6°
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford9°F Clear Feels like -2°
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart14°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 14°
- Wind
- 3 mph W
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton19°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 7°
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa16°F Clear Feels like 4°
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. Under a mostly clear sky, we’re waking up to bone-chillingly cold temperatures, with single-digit to below-zero wind chills, so dress in layers and cover your extremities before heading out. Watch out for slick spots on the roads, but many areas have seen the snow melt and the road dry out so use your best judgement. It’ll be a cool rest of the day with mild winds and ample sunshine, allowing us to heat up to the 40s and low 50s.