Thawing out Thursday

Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

15°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 5°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
12°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

17°F Clear Feels like 6°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

9°F Clear Feels like -2°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Dalhart

14°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 14°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Some clouds. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

19°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 7°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

16°F Clear Feels like 4°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. Under a mostly clear sky, we’re waking up to bone-chillingly cold temperatures, with single-digit to below-zero wind chills, so dress in layers and cover your extremities before heading out. Watch out for slick spots on the roads, but many areas have seen the snow melt and the road dry out so use your best judgement. It’ll be a cool rest of the day with mild winds and ample sunshine, allowing us to heat up to the 40s and low 50s.

Friday will continue the trend of warming conditions with more of us seeing the 50s, and more melting of snow.

Saturday looks to be pretty pleasant and breezy but Sunday, temperatures come down a few degrees with cooler winds.

Next week starts off chilly but then a few rain showers come our way Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

