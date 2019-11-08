Thawing out Friday

Overcast

Amarillo

36°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

33°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 27°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

38°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

37°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

38°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

38°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello friends and good Friday morning. Our weather has improved and will continue to do so as we get into the weekend. We’re starting off cloudy but above freezing and though there is fog, the roads are not frozen. From a calm and cloud-filled morning, we can look forward to a sunny and mild afternoon with seasonal highs from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Tomorrow morning gets chilly but not too bad and then the warming trend continues with temperatures reaching the low 70s later on Saturday. Sunday night, a windy cold front comes in but not before we have a pretty nice afternoon.

Veterans Day will be blustery and frigid with a few flurries flying around but the weather improves again through mid-week.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

