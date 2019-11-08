Hello friends and good Friday morning. Our weather has improved and will continue to do so as we get into the weekend. We’re starting off cloudy but above freezing and though there is fog, the roads are not frozen. From a calm and cloud-filled morning, we can look forward to a sunny and mild afternoon with seasonal highs from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.
Tomorrow morning gets chilly but not too bad and then the warming trend continues with temperatures reaching the low 70s later on Saturday. Sunday night, a windy cold front comes in but not before we have a pretty nice afternoon.
Veterans Day will be blustery and frigid with a few flurries flying around but the weather improves again through mid-week.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Thawing out Friday
Amarillo36°F Overcast Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas33°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford38°F Overcast Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph W
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart37°F Overcast Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 15 mph SW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton38°F Overcast Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa38°F Overcast Feels like 31°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
