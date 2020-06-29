Hot weather to start the work week

Clear

Amarillo

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

76°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
mph
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 65F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
65°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 65F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

79°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Monday morning everyone, we have a hot day on our hands today, we may be topping 100 degrees here in the city as well as surrounding areas.

Breezy at times but a clear and sunny day throughout outside of some high level stratus clouds from time to time possibly.

Tuesday will be more of the same with highs in the upper 90’s and low 100’s across the board with slightly breezy conditions.

Wednesday we’ll finally have a cold front move through accompanied by a longwave trough barely clipping us but giving us more seasonal temperatures in the mid to lower 90’s.

Thursday we’ll be reaching the upper 90’s again and a very slight chances for scattered storms in our evening hours depending on where that dryline sets up but chances for rain in Amarillo are non-existent at this time for Thursday.

Friday, we will have a better chance for scattered storms here in the city with highs in the lower 90’s and calm winds out of the southeast.

Saturday we have a good chance for scattered storms and showers once again in our evening hours with highs in the low to mid 90’s then for Sunday we’ll top out in the lower 90’s and partly cloudy conditions.

Have a great week!

