Hot weather to start the work week

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 65F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

65°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 65F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Good Monday morning everyone, we have a hot day on our hands today, we may be topping 100 degrees here in the city as well as surrounding areas.

Breezy at times but a clear and sunny day throughout outside of some high level stratus clouds from time to time possibly.

Tuesday will be more of the same with highs in the upper 90’s and low 100’s across the board with slightly breezy conditions.

Wednesday we’ll finally have a cold front move through accompanied by a longwave trough barely clipping us but giving us more seasonal temperatures in the mid to lower 90’s.

Thursday we’ll be reaching the upper 90’s again and a very slight chances for scattered storms in our evening hours depending on where that dryline sets up but chances for rain in Amarillo are non-existent at this time for Thursday.

Friday, we will have a better chance for scattered storms here in the city with highs in the lower 90’s and calm winds out of the southeast.

Saturday we have a good chance for scattered storms and showers once again in our evening hours with highs in the low to mid 90’s then for Sunday we’ll top out in the lower 90’s and partly cloudy conditions.

Have a great week!