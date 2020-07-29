Temperatures on the upswing with a few storms possible

Clear

Amarillo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mostly clear. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning to you. We continue on with showers and storms in the area, mostly to the northeast, which will move out after 9 am. The frontal boundary has left but we’ll see a few storms this afternoon coming in from New Mexico, though fewer spots will get rain. Temperatures jump back to the 90s for all of us, with Amarillo reaching the mid-90s. Storms tonight will be a bit more capable of strong downburst winds and hail.

Thursday brings yet another front to the High Plains as we top out in the 80s and 90s. Thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon with slightly better chances than today.

Our friends in New Mexico have the best shot at showers Friday but temperatures drop a few degrees for highs.

This weekend bring drier weather but rain comes back Sunday night.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

