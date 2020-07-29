Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning to you. We continue on with showers and storms in the area, mostly to the northeast, which will move out after 9 am. The frontal boundary has left but we’ll see a few storms this afternoon coming in from New Mexico, though fewer spots will get rain. Temperatures jump back to the 90s for all of us, with Amarillo reaching the mid-90s. Storms tonight will be a bit more capable of strong downburst winds and hail.
Thursday brings yet another front to the High Plains as we top out in the 80s and 90s. Thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon with slightly better chances than today.
Our friends in New Mexico have the best shot at showers Friday but temperatures drop a few degrees for highs.
This weekend bring drier weather but rain comes back Sunday night.
Have a great Wednesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Temperatures on the upswing with a few storms possible
Amarillo69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 3 mph W
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning to you. We continue on with showers and storms in the area, mostly to the northeast, which will move out after 9 am. The frontal boundary has left but we’ll see a few storms this afternoon coming in from New Mexico, though fewer spots will get rain. Temperatures jump back to the 90s for all of us, with Amarillo reaching the mid-90s. Storms tonight will be a bit more capable of strong downburst winds and hail.