Temperatures improve under a sunny sky

Hello folks and good Wednesday morning. Under a clear sky, we’re starting off cold with lows in the 20s. A few folks in our far eastern counties, could see some patchy freezing fog, but in those locations where there is snow on the ground, be stay alert for icy conditions on the road as you’re making your way this morning. Where there isn’t snow, the roads are pretty dry. We’ll have calm winds throughout the day as temperatures improve to the 40s and 50s in the afternoon hours, with sunshine above.



Thursday brings more clouds and slightly cooler weather, with a few flurries possible.



Brisk winds come to start Friday off but they’ll die down for the rest of the day as we heat back up to average.



This weekend is looking pretty nice and unseasonably warm, with highs in the 60s and 70s.



Have a great Wednesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin