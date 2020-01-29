Temperatures improve under a sunny sky

Clear

Amarillo

25°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

26°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

20°F Clear Feels like 11°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

22°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

28°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

26°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello folks and good Wednesday morning. Under a clear sky, we’re starting off cold with lows in the 20s. A few folks in our far eastern counties, could see some patchy freezing fog, but in those locations where there is snow on the ground, be stay alert for icy conditions on the road as you’re making your way this morning. Where there isn’t snow, the roads are pretty dry. We’ll have calm winds throughout the day as temperatures improve to the 40s and 50s in the afternoon hours, with sunshine above.

Thursday brings more clouds and slightly cooler weather, with a few flurries possible.

Brisk winds come to start Friday off but they’ll die down for the rest of the day as we heat back up to average.

This weekend is looking pretty nice and unseasonably warm, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

