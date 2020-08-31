Howdy folks and good Monday morning. The few storms we had overnight are moving out but the latest cold front is about to move in, cranking up the wind speeds to 20 to 30 mph at times. The breezy morning gives way to a calmer and milder afternoon with temperatures only warming up to the 70s and 80s, with a few 90s over our southern counties. We’ll see storms develop near the front over the South Plains after 3 pm, while additional cells will try to come in from New Mexico. Severe weather chances are very low.
Tomorrow will be about as warm, with a few more 90s for highs and a few more storms in the evening.
Wednesday brings temperatures down once more with another chance at rain but the rest of the week looks to be dry.
Have a wonderful Monday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Temperatures dropping, rain chances continuing
