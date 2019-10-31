Sunshine returning on Halloween

Hello friends and Happy Halloween! It’s a bitterly cold start to the holiday but we are done with wintry precipitation for awhile, at least. Bundle up for wind chills from the single digits all the way down to several degrees below zero for our northern counties. We’re talking extra layers, gloves, scarves, and cover the top of your head. Limit your time outdoors this morning. The good news? The rest of the day will be sunny and much less cold, as temperatures soar back to the 40s and 50s. For the Trick-or-Treaters this evening, they may need an extra layer or two underneath costumes, because we’ll drop to the upper 30s around sunset.



Friday won’t start nearly as cold but the day time will be sunny as we see a breezy cold front arrive, just without any rain or snow and it only cools us off a few degrees.



A warming trend starts this weekend, that brings back the 60s and 70s through Monday.



Have a wonderful Thursday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin