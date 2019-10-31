1  of  5
Sunshine returning on Halloween

Clear

Amarillo

16°F Clear Feels like 4°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

15°F Clear Feels like 2°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

19°F Clear Feels like 7°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

18°F Clear Feels like 6°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

14°F Clear Feels like 2°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

17°F Clear Feels like 5°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello friends and Happy Halloween! It’s a bitterly cold start to the holiday but we are done with wintry precipitation for awhile, at least. Bundle up for wind chills from the single digits all the way down to several degrees below zero for our northern counties. We’re talking extra layers, gloves, scarves, and cover the top of your head. Limit your time outdoors this morning. The good news? The rest of the day will be sunny and much less cold, as temperatures soar back to the 40s and 50s. For the Trick-or-Treaters this evening, they may need an extra layer or two underneath costumes, because we’ll drop to the upper 30s around sunset.

Friday won’t start nearly as cold but the day time will be sunny as we see a breezy cold front arrive, just without any rain or snow and it only cools us off a few degrees.

A warming trend starts this weekend, that brings back the 60s and 70s through Monday.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Weather

