Good Thursday morning. The sky has cleared out a bit after yesterday’s blanket of clouds. From a chilly start, we’ll have another brisk day ahead of us as temperatures rise to the 50s and 60s, and then this evening, an upper-level low will try to bring some rain. The best chance for precipitation looks to be over the northern half of the Texas Panhandle and the Oklahoma Panhandle, and the rain will be pretty light at that, ending before tomorrow morning.
The wind turns in from the north tonight and we’ll drop to around freezing to start Friday off. Tomorrow afternoon will be chilly as temperatures only reach the 40s and low 50s but the wind will be much calmer.
Warmer weather comes back for the weekend as we close in on the 70s, but the wind gets stronger once more.
The next cool-off comes Monday with blustery winds and highs in the 50s.
Enjoy your Thursday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Sunshine before another chance for rain
Amarillo34°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 7 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas31°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 5 mph W
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford47°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 16 mph W
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart30°F Clear Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton29°F Clear Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 8 mph NW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph NNW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa35°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph NNW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
