Sunshine and warmer weather

Howdy everyone and good Tuesday morning. We’re starting off cold, but conditions improve later on in the day as we heat up to the upper 50s and low 60s. The wind gets brisk through the noon but won’t stay that way for long.



The same can’t be said for Wednesday as windy conditions take over, and highs inch up a few degrees. The wildfire danger is present this week, so please avoid outdoor burning and stay alert for updates on grass fires in the area.



Thursday, the wind backs off yet again with above average warmth but the next blustery cold front moves through Friday with clouds, cooling us back to the 40s. Outside of a few flurries, that system looks to be dry, but stay tuned for updates.



Have a wonderful Tuesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin