Sunshine and warmer weather

Clear

Amarillo

28°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

22°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

25°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Generally clear. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

21°F Clear Feels like 11°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

23°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

27°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Howdy everyone and good Tuesday morning. We’re starting off cold, but conditions improve later on in the day as we heat up to the upper 50s and low 60s. The wind gets brisk through the noon but won’t stay that way for long.

The same can’t be said for Wednesday as windy conditions take over, and highs inch up a few degrees. The wildfire danger is present this week, so please avoid outdoor burning and stay alert for updates on grass fires in the area.

Thursday, the wind backs off yet again with above average warmth but the next blustery cold front moves through Friday with clouds, cooling us back to the 40s. Outside of a few flurries, that system looks to be dry, but stay tuned for updates.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

