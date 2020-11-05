Sunshine and warm afternoons

Howdy folks. It’s another cool start in November, but pleasant conditions take over by the middle of the morning, leading to above average highs. Again, the wind won’t be too strong, but occasionally breezy, while we heat up to temperatures in the 70s and low 80s under a sunny sky.
Friday keeps this kind of weather around but this weekend highs come down a few degrees as the wind cranks up ahead of the next low pressure system. There is a slim chance for some rain on Sunday but there is still a lot of uncertainty about it. We’ll see colder weather next week with highs in the 40s and 50s for a day or two.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Amarillo50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas48°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 13 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton46°F Clear Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 8 mph NW
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa46°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
