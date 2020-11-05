Sunshine and warm afternoons

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Howdy folks. It’s another cool start in November, but pleasant conditions take over by the middle of the morning, leading to above average highs. Again, the wind won’t be too strong, but occasionally breezy, while we heat up to temperatures in the 70s and low 80s under a sunny sky.

Friday keeps this kind of weather around but this weekend highs come down a few degrees as the wind cranks up ahead of the next low pressure system. There is a slim chance for some rain on Sunday but there is still a lot of uncertainty about it. We’ll see colder weather next week with highs in the 40s and 50s for a day or two.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss