Sunny weather returns and continues this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

33°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dumas

27°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Hereford

32°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

28°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Perryton

28°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Pampa

29°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Happy Friday folks! The cold rain is leaving the Panhandles and we’ll see a nice sunny sky today. Jackets or coats are needed early on, and this afternoon, temperatures rise to the upper 40s and low 50s. The wind picks up for awhile around midday but then dies back down as we get closer to sunset.

Saturday is looking to be even nicer, as we heat up to around 60 with mild winds from the south.

The next cold front will be dry and breezy, moving through on Sunday to bring us back down close to average and Monday continues that trend.

Another warming trend takes over by the middle of next week.

Have a lovely weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss