Sunny weather returns and continues this weekend

Happy Friday folks! The cold rain is leaving the Panhandles and we’ll see a nice sunny sky today. Jackets or coats are needed early on, and this afternoon, temperatures rise to the upper 40s and low 50s. The wind picks up for awhile around midday but then dies back down as we get closer to sunset.



Saturday is looking to be even nicer, as we heat up to around 60 with mild winds from the south.



The next cold front will be dry and breezy, moving through on Sunday to bring us back down close to average and Monday continues that trend.



Another warming trend takes over by the middle of next week.



Have a lovely weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin