Happy Friday folks! The cold rain is leaving the Panhandles and we’ll see a nice sunny sky today. Jackets or coats are needed early on, and this afternoon, temperatures rise to the upper 40s and low 50s. The wind picks up for awhile around midday but then dies back down as we get closer to sunset.
Saturday is looking to be even nicer, as we heat up to around 60 with mild winds from the south.
The next cold front will be dry and breezy, moving through on Sunday to bring us back down close to average and Monday continues that trend.
Another warming trend takes over by the middle of next week.
Have a lovely weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Sunny weather returns and continues this weekend
Amarillo33°F Clear Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Dumas27°F Clear Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 8 mph NW
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Hereford32°F Clear Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Dalhart28°F Clear Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Perryton28°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 5 mph W
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Pampa29°F Clear Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
