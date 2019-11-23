Sunny Sunday ahead

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello!

After a chilly but pleasant Saturday afternoon, we’re going to see a cool and clear night ahead. Sunday morning will start off cold with lows in the 20s and 30s with plenty of sunshine.

During the afternoon we’ll see more clear skies and plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs topping out in the 60s. Monday will still be mild before a cold front moves through late Monday night leading to a much cooler Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday temperatures will continue to plummet and we’ll see more cloud coverage roll into the region along with a chance for some snow showers mostly across our northwestern counties.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

