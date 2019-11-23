Sunny Sunday ahead

Mainly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

30°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Hello!

After a chilly but pleasant Saturday afternoon, we’re going to see a cool and clear night ahead. Sunday morning will start off cold with lows in the 20s and 30s with plenty of sunshine.

During the afternoon we’ll see more clear skies and plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs topping out in the 60s. Monday will still be mild before a cold front moves through late Monday night leading to a much cooler Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday temperatures will continue to plummet and we’ll see more cloud coverage roll into the region along with a chance for some snow showers mostly across our northwestern counties.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy